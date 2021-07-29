Chelsea Rumors: The Shocking Truth About The Blues’ Erling Haaland Pursue

Chelsea’s pursuit of Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland may not have progressed significantly.

The new season is approaching, however Haaland is yet to be signed by an English Premier League club.

Chelsea is one of the big-name English top-flight clubs tipped to sign the prolific striker, but no solid offer has been made, according to reports.

Famous transfer insider Fabrizio Romano revealed on “The Here We Go Podcast” that according to his sources at Borussia Dortmund, the German club has “not received any bid” from the Blues to this day.

“At the time, the answer from Borussia Dortmund sources is that ‘we have not received any bid for Erling Haaland from Chelsea,’” Romano disclosed. “As a result, things are still quiet.”

Furthermore, Romano stated that if Chelsea decides to pursue Haaland, they must do so within the next few weeks, as Borussia Dortmund does not enjoy last-minute discussions.

“Knowing Borussia Dortmund’s style, they’re not going to sell the player in the final week of the window, so forget about it,” he continued. “If Chelsea needs to relocate, it will be now, in a few days, or in a few weeks. At the very least, not at the very end of the window. Borussia Dortmund is adamant that the player will remain.”

Sebastian Kehl, Borussia Dortmund’s head of first-team football, commented on Haaland’s current circumstances, saying that the player’s transfer does not ring any bells at the time.

“Will [Erling] Haaland spend the summer with us?” Yes,” Kehl told Bild in Germany. “In our conversations regarding [Donyell] Malen with [Haaland’s agent Mino] Raiola, I didn’t get the impression that we needed to meet again about Haaland. We don’t want to abandon him.”

According to Sky Sports Germany, Borussia Dortmund has previously turned down Chelsea’s “informal player-plus-cash approach” for Haaland.

Haaland, on the other hand, has three years left on his current deal with the Bundesliga club, although sources claim that Chelsea’s rivals Manchester United and Manchester City are preparing a £150 million ($209 million) bid for him.

Haaland recently debunked all the speculations, insisting that he is “enjoying” his time at Borussia Dortmund.

“I hadn’t spoken with my agency in a month until yesterday,” Haaland explained.

So there you have it. I’m hoping it’s only rumors, since that’s a lot of money.”

“First and foremost, my contract is up in three years.

I’m having a good time here. But, of course, there’s the trophy (the German Cup from last season). Brief News from Washington Newsday.