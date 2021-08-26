Chelsea Rumors: The ‘New Paul Pogba’ Is Getting Closer To Joining The Blues.

Chelsea may be able to sign a wanted-by Barcelona player sooner rather than later.

Ilaix Moriba, who was a breakout success for Barcelona last season, has suddenly become one of the club’s most divisive players.

The midfielder has been the focus of recent transfer speculations, with the story going that he isn’t interested in renewing his contract with the Catalans.

Moriba’s “soap opera” could conclude soon, according to Spanish site Mundo Deportivo, with Chelsea being one of his “primary potential” destinations.

According to the research, Moriba’s condition is already “broken and unsustainable.” Meanwhile, as the current transfer window approaches its end, the Blues are hoping for a huge change.

Barcelona, on the other hand, is not allowing Moriba depart easily, according to the article, stating that the 18-year-old must either pay €20 million ($23.5 million) or stay.

Furthermore, according to the source, Barca has “had enough” of Moriba’s agents accusing the club of making their client a target of criticism.

Barca president Joan Laporta has already addressed Moriba’s problem, stating that the club’s top brass will not tolerate the youngster’s and his representatives’ behavior.

“We have other solutions if you don’t want to renew,” Laporta said of Moriba.

Moriba has no problems on the field and is regarded as one of Barcelona’s future stars.

Because of the apparent likeness of his game to that of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, he has been dubbed “New Paul Pogba.”

Moriba has yet to respond, but he has already stated that he intends to play with Barcelona till the end of his career.

After Barcelona’s win over Getafe in April, Moriba commented, “I am living a dream and I hope it never ends.” “We rely on ourselves, and we must attend all games in the same manner. The [Barcelona] dressing room has a positive spirit, which is reflected in the results you’re seeing.”

Apart from Chelsea, Manchester City is thought to be one of the English Premier League clubs keeping an eye on Moriba, according to a previous report.

Both of the aforementioned English teams are alleged to have approached Barca “to see” if Moriba is worth making a “appealing bid” to.

RB Leipzig is said to consider Moriba as a “great market opportunity” in the Bundesliga.