Chelsea rumors: The club is raising concerns about the contract situation of a ‘undervalued’ defender.

After Andreas Christensen’s refusal to commit to a contract extension thus far, there is reason to assume Chelsea is concerned about its defensive future.

Goal’s Nizaar Kinsella revealed that the two sides had yet to reach an agreement due to a “lack of interaction.”

The 25-year-old was rumored to be close to signing a new four-year contract with the option of an extension in late August, but things may have deteriorated internally.

It’s possible that Christensen’s refusal to sign a contract with the Blues is due to a lack of funds.

While Kinsella’s article did not provide any financial information, he did indicate that Christensen will be paid less than Kai Havertz and Timo Werner, both of whom have smaller squad roles than Christensen.

Christensen, like Antonio Rudiger, merely wants to be compensated for his contribution to Chelsea’s silverware.

Since Thomas Tuchel took over from Frank Lampard in January of this year, Christensen has played a key role.

The 25-year-old has long admired the Blues and wanted to join them on a free transfer because “[T]hey play the style of football I prefer [and]they have the greatest strategy for my future in football,” a 15-year-old Christensen explained.

He was loaned to Borussia Monchengladbach from 2015 to 2017 to assist speed up his development, and Chelsea’s early investment in him has produced one of the top defenders in the English Premier League.

Managers Thomas Frank and Jon Dahl Thomasson have both expressed their admiration for the quiet and soft-spoken Christensen, and they won’t be the last as his contract negotiations drag on.

Tuchel recently spoke about his prized defender, lavishing praise on him and predicting an even brighter future for him with Chelsea, despite what he has already demonstrated.

The pressure is on Chelsea to complete a deal with Christiansen as quickly as possible before rival clubs come sniffing around for him next summer.