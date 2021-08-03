Chelsea rumors: The Blues have made a $139 million bid for Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Sidekick.’

Chelsea may have been willing to pay a large sum of money for one of Cristiano Ronaldo’s offensive colleagues at Juventus.

Thomas Tuchel has shown that he doesn’t need to spend a lot of money to win the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea.

The Blues, on the other hand, have been rumored to be considering adding a handful of reinforcements ahead of the new season.

Juventus winger Federico Chiesa is one of the players connected with a move to Stamford Bridge, according to Sport1’s Florian Plettenberg.

Chelsea is one of the big-name English Premier League clubs that has already made a €100 million ($139 million) approach for Chiesa, according to Plettenberg. Liverpool is the second team that has made an offer.

Despite the tempting offers, Chiesa wants to stay at Juventus, according to the recognized writer.

Plettenberg told Sports Illustrated’s FanNation exclusively, “Liverpool and Chelsea made a bid for Federico Chiesa.” “Chelsea offered €100 million, and I’m not sure how much Liverpool offered. The proposals were rejected by Juventus, and Chiesa wishes to remain at the club.”

According to Italian source La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juve had already rejected a deal for Chiesa worth the same amount as Plettenberg’s report.

It’s unknown when the Reds made the offer, but according to the source, Juventus isn’t interested in selling Chiesa because the attacker is crucial to the club’s future plans.

Chiesa joined Juventus on loan from Fiorentina in October of last year. Some questioned his abilities, but he created a reputation for himself in Juventus this season after being dubbed Ronaldo’s new “sidekick.”

Last season, the Italian scored 15 goals and added 11 assists in 46 appearances for the Serie A club across all competitions.

Chiesa was already playing some of his greatest football of his career prior to joining Andrea Pirlo’s team.

The 23-year-old scored 11 goals and added six assists for Fiorentina in the 2019-20 season, tying his career high in the Italian top division.

Aside from club football, Chiesa was a major member of Italy’s recent European Championship-winning team.

With two goals, the right-footed forward finished the prestigious tournament as his country’s joint top scorer, averaging 2.4 shots on goal and 1.3 dribbles per game, the second most of any Italian player.