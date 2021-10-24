Chelsea rumors: The Blues are looking for a new coach. In the wake of Tuchel’s Erling Haaland transfer admission, Lukaku’s former teammate.

Chelsea is anticipated to make more signings, but Erling Haaland is unlikely to be one of them.

Following the completion of Romelu Lukaku’s return to Chelsea this summer, El Nacional stated that the Blues are now chasing Lukaku’s compatriot, Real Madrid star Eden Hazard.

Hazard’s injury record has irritated Los Blancos’ hierarchy, and the arrival of Vinicius Junior could force the Spanish club to part ways with the midfielder, according to the report. This article could not be independently verified by the International Business Times.

According to the newspaper, a purported plan to sign PSG’s Kylian Mbappe could potentially force Real Madrid to let Hazard go. As a result, Hazard’s return to Chelsea might be on the cards, with the Blues certain that he has a future and willing to entice him with the correct deal structure, according to the source.

Hazard moved from Chelsea to Real Madrid in 2019 for a record-breaking €100 million ($116 million).

Hazard will be reunited with Lukaku at Stamford Bridge once more if a new deal between Chelsea and Real Madrid is reached. They previously played together for a brief stint during the 2013-14 season.

Aside from Hazard, Haaland of Borussia Dortmund has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea.

In recent months, the Blues have been said to be prioritizing a transfer swoop for Haaland. It reached a pinnacle when Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel claimed in an interview with Sport Bild that partnering the Norwegian striker with his current marksman Lukaku is “no problem” for him.

Tuchel’s remark “provoked a strong reaction” from Borussia Dortmund, forcing him to reveal the truth, according to ESPN.

Tuchel claims he “fallen into a trap” when he was promised he would be receiving a honor but instead was questioned about the Haaland suspicions.

Tuchel admitted, “I fell into a trap.” “In Germany, I was given an award. I received an award from a publication, and they inquired about a particular athlete. Normally, I never, ever speak about other players because, well, I just don’t.” Tuchel went on to say that his remark regarding Haaland was a “joke,” and that he and the media were having some “fun” with it.

“After then, we were more or less making fun of it,” the German coach emphasized. “I should have known better since instead of making light of it, I was being a nice man and answering a question.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.