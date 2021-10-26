Chelsea Rumors: The Blues Are ‘Closing In’ On Re-Signing Defender Thomas Tuchel, Whom Everyone Loves.

Chelsea is bolstering Thomas Tuchel’s already-impressive team with the addition of another key player.

Many defenders are expected to be available in the coming transfer windows.

Chelsea may not have to worry about it, since the club is close to securing a long-term agreement for Trevoh Chalobah, according to several outlets, including Football.london.

The 22-year-current old’s Chelsea contract is slated to end in 2022, and negotiations for a new contract are already underway, according to the source.

Chalobah has been a revelation for Chelsea this season after impressing in pre-season games.

He spent the previous season on loan with FC Lorient in France before returning to Stamford Bridge to join the Blues for the 2021-22 season.

Following Chalobah’s impressive pre-season and outstanding performance in Chelsea’s Super Cup victory over Villarreal, Blues manager Tuchel is said to have chosen to cancel the youngster’s loan and reward him with a place in his senior team.

Tuchel recently praised Chalobah’s performance, saying the “extremely strong” defender is exactly the type of player the team requires right now.

Chalobah is also ready for English football, according to the German coach.

When asked if Chalobah was ready to play in the English Premier League, Tuchel responded in a post-game news conference, “Absolutely that’s why he played.” “We wanted to have players on the field who could play for 90 minutes.” Trevoh was first in training, the very first in training, and he is physically powerful and deserved to play based on his previous performances, which he repeated today.” “He pushed his way into our heads,” he continued. ” We’ll see how things proceed. We still have a few days to decide on his personal future, but he is already demonstrating his worth to the squad.” Chalobah has now appeared in nine games for Chelsea in all competitions this season, scoring two goals in the process.

Chalobah acknowledged the importance of staying active while on loan in the growth of his game when asked about his own progress.

Chalobah told Chelsea’s official website, “My loans were successful because I got the games and experience I required.”

“I went there with a lot of confidence. I understood what I was capable of, and that’s what I want to show off.”