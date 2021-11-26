Chelsea rumors suggest that the Blues are planning a Lukaku-style transfer for Ronaldo’s ‘Sidekick’ at Juventus.

Chelsea may have been exploring another stunning signing after landing Romelu Lukaku.

The Blues appear to be on track to win the English Premier League this season.

Thomas Tuchel has made excellent use of his talented frontline, which includes Lukaku, Kai Havertz, and Timo Werner.

However, it appears like Chelsea will be looking to add another attacker in the coming transfer window, as Juventus’ Federico Chiesa has been extensively linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com.

Bayern Munich and Chelsea, according to the source, have been keeping an eye on Chiesa.

The latter of the two aforementioned major European teams is “ready to make an important investment,” with a raid on Juve’s Chiesa already being contemplated.

Furthermore, according to the source, the Blues are “prepared to spend up to €100 million ($112 million)” on the 24-year-old, which is the same amount they paid Inter Milan for Lukaku this summer.

Chelsea began watching Chiesa after Tuchel’s team spotted his outstanding performance during the Euro 2020 tournament.

Chiesa has three goals so far, one of which came in Juventus’ most recent match against Chelsea.

Chiesa, on the other hand, made his mark at the Old Lady last season, scoring 14 goals in 43 games across all competitions.

His outstanding performance prompted the media to dub him Cristiano Ronaldo’s new “sidekick” at the moment.

Lukaku has yet to return to Chelsea after suffering an injury last month.

The Belgian striker has clearly established himself as a crucial role at Chelsea. Tuchel, according to reputed transfer source Ian McGarry, does not want to rely exclusively on Lukaku and has already “asked” another striker.

McGarry reported, “It is our information that he [Tuchel] has requested from the club that they recruit a striker in the January window.”

“From what I’ve heard, no definitive shortlist has yet been created, but you can see how much they’ve relied on [Romelu] Lukaku in such a short period of time since his return to the club for his second tenure.”

“The fact that Romelu Lukaku will miss at least two games but perhaps up to a month in the coming weeks, as well as Timo Werner being out, has had a huge impact on this,” he continued.