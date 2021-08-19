Chelsea Rumors: Despite Lukaku’s arrival, the Blues have left the door open for a former striker to return.

It’s possible that a former Chelsea player will return to the club.

Tammy Abraham moved to AS Roma for €40 million ($47 million) following months of uncertainty about his future under Blues manager Thomas Tuchel.

While Abraham’s transfer appears to be quite routine on the surface, reputed transfer insider Fabrizio Romano disclosed that Chelsea included a buy-back clause in the agreement.

The striker’s buy-back clause, according to Romano, has a price tag of €80 million ($110 million) and is not set to be activated until June 2023.

Furthermore, the implementation of the aforementioned clause will be contingent on Abraham’s decision.

On The Here We Go Podcast, Romano recently stated, “There is a buyback clause for Chelsea, valid from June 2023.” “Tammy Abraham might be signed for €80 million ($110 million) by Chelsea. Of course, it depends on the player; if the player says ‘no,’ the deal is always decided by the player.”

“However, Chelsea has a repurchase clause, which is 100% included by Chelsea sources, Roma sources, and player sources.”

Abraham and Tuchel had a tumultuous relationship before joining Jose Mourinho’s side, which may have started when the German manager took over Frank Lampard’s job earlier this year.

In prior seasons, the 23-year-old was a major player in Lampard’s young and promising Chelsea squad, but he swiftly dropped down Tuchel’s pecking order.

The pair’s sour relationship worsened over time, and Tuchel was upset with Abraham’s lack of athletic grit, according to The New York Times.

According to the article, Abraham’s training methods contributed to his departure, pushing Chelsea executives to approve his move to Roma.

Tuchel candidly revealed ahead of Chelsea’s UEFA Super Cup match against Villareal that his luck of “confidence” in Abraham may have contributed to the wantaway forward’s exit.

Tuchel said of Abraham, “He has reason to be unhappy with his lack of playing time last season, but it’s also possibly my fault for not trusting him as much as other players.”

“Does he want to move on and become a regular starter somewhere else?” That is all up to him, but he is with us and available for the team in Belfast tomorrow.”

New signing Romelu Lukaku is set to lead Chelsea’s attack this season.

New signing Romelu Lukaku is set to lead Chelsea's attack this season.

The Belgian striker is regarded as one of the most prolific goal scorers in modern football, and he is already anticipating a successful season in the English Premier League.