Chelsea rumors claim that Xavi’s contract will be extended for the January transfer window.

Barcelona’s January transfer window wish list could already include a Chelsea veteran.

Chelsea’s defense is beginning to show signs of needing to be bolstered.

According to renowned journalist Eduardo Inda, the Blues have already re-signed Trevoh Chalobah and are currently negotiating on extending Cesar Azpilicueta’s contract.

Barcelona has been linked with a move for Azpilicueta, according to Inda.

The 32-year-old, however, has “no chance” of joining the Catalans because Chelsea has exercised the player’s one-year unilateral renewal provision.

“Inda recently stated on Spanish television program El Chiringuito that “[Cesar] Azpilicueta is going to come to Barça because he is free in June.”

“Chelsea has a one-year unilateral renewal clause that it will employ,” he added. “If Chelsea decides to keep him, he will have to stay, and he will not be able to join Barça.”” Due to its present financial circumstances, Barcelona is keen to “continue to chase out-of-contract players” after signing Memphis Depay, Sergio Aguero, and Eric Garcia on free transfers this summer.

Azpilicueta, who captained Chelsea to the UEFA Champions League triumph in 2021, is one of new Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez’s early choices.

Xavi “appreciates” Azpilicueta’s “abilities to play at right-back in a four-man defense or on the right of a back three,” according to the source, and is certain that the defender can contribute experience and quality to his youthful backline.

Azpilicueta, on the other hand, looks to have no intention of leaving Chelsea anytime soon, since he is infatuated with the club’s project.

“Mr. [Roman] Abramovich owns Chelsea,” Azpilicueta remarked on “Porto Uncovered” recently.”

“I know how he lives for Chelsea and how he has led them to the top of the globe.”

“His devotion to society and communities, both on and off the field, is exceptional.

It was his prize while he was there, and we tried to share it with him. It was very unique.” Chelsea has signed an agreement with Fenerbahce center-back Attila Szalai, according to a prior report.

According to the source, Fenerbahce was eager to trade Szalai and has officially approved his transfer to Chelsea for roughly €23.4 million ($26.7 million).

Szalai is expected to sign a six-year contract with the Blues, according to reports.