Chelsea rumors claim that the Blues are planning a raid on a striker that Tottenham has been eyeing for years.

Chelsea wants to acquire another attacker before the transfer season closes, but would have to outbid Tottenham in a bidding war.

The Blues already have world-class striker Romelu Lukaku on their books.

However, according to Portuguese publication Maisfutebol, Thomas Tuchel’s team isn’t done improving its attacking skills and has unearthed another probable acquisition in FC Porto’s Luis Diaz.

This material could not be independently verified by the International Business Times.

According to the source, Diaz is presently a “focus of interest” for English Premier League clubs, including Chelsea.

The Blues are set to make an offer, but according to the source, Tottenham will also compete for the winger’s services.

The two English teams began “closely” following Diaz’s position after the 24-year-old tied Lionel Messi’s four-goal score in this year’s Copa America competition, according to the article.

Despite Porto’s inclusion of a €80 million ($94 million) release clause in Diaz’s contract, the potential of his move is getting traction, according to the source, as his agent Carlos Van Strahalen has already been traveling across Europe, with England said to be his present destination.

Prior to the most recent Diaz update, Van Strahalen hinted at Porto’s willingness to let his client go this summer.

“Clearly, the clubs’ interest has intensified as a result of Luis [Diaz’s] fantastic Copa América performance, but there is currently nothing solid, and the player continues to enjoy his holidays with his family and friends,” Van Strahalen stated last month.

“Several teams have been closely tracking Luis’s progress since before the Copa, thanks to the good stats he has registered in his two seasons in Portugal, but it is no secret that interest has intensified since the competition, although they have been simply approaches,” he stated. “At the moment, I know nothing about Barcelona.”

Chelsea and Tottenham are currently the two most likely destinations for Diaz if Porto completes a sale.

While both teams are capable of signing high-priced players, Spurs are more likely to pursue Diaz, who has been rumored to have been on their radar for years.

Diaz has already scored two goals in Porto’s opening three league matches, continuing where he left off last season in the Primeira Liga.