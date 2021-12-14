Chelsea rumors claim that the Blues are ‘close to agreeing’ on a deal with two center-backs.

It’s possible that two of Thomas Tuchel’s key players have already made up their minds about their future at Chelsea.

The January transfer window is approaching, and a slew of English Premier League clubs are expected to bring in more foreign talent.

Chelsea, on the other hand, does not look to be one of them, at least when it comes to the center-back position.

According to the official website of renowned journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the Blues are “near to agreeing to terms to new contracts” with “important defenders” Andreas Christensen and Thiago Silva.

According to the article, Christensen and Silva are “two players Tuchel feels crucial for his vision,” and the club has opted to keep them at Stamford Bridge for another season.

Christensen has been linked with a number of teams, but according to the source, “only details” need to be ironed out before the 25-year-old signs “a new four-year contract with a potential fifth season option” with Chelsea.

Prior to the publication of the report, the Danish center-back had been the focus of conjecture that his playing time was restricting his prospects of receiving a contract extension.

Tuchel, on the other hand, promptly rejected the claim, insisting that this was not the case with Christensen.

In fact, he was told that in a “very short amount of time,” some “positive news” about the player’s status will be released.

“On the contrary, it’s the other way around. Tuchel said of Christensen earlier this month, “We have to hope that it influences the contract issue a little bit.” “I was under the impression that we would receive positive news in a couple of days.” “I indicated during the national break that I believe we will have positive news concerning Andreas in a matter of days,” he continued. “As far as I can tell, the club, as well as the coach and player, all want the same thing.” That is to stay, and that is why we require your commitment before we can proceed.” Since joining the club from Paris Saint-Germain in 2020, Silva has developed into a great leader in the team’s young defensive unit.

Silva is “near to signing a one-year extension” with Chelsea, according to the Gianluca Di Marzio report, and his “excellent relationship with Tuchel was important” in the progress of a new agreement.