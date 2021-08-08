Chelsea Rumors: By signing Lukaku, the Blues ‘Kill Off’ A Shot At Another Prolific Striker – Report.

According to a source, Chelsea appears to be satisfied with Romelu Lukaku and may not want to pursue its other high-profile target.

Inter Milan’s Lukaku is close to signing with Chelsea after weeks of courtship, according to reports from The Athletic and ESPN. With the Belgian striker on the verge of joining the Blues, it has become clear that the squad will not pursue Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund.

After remaining mute on the status of the Lukaku move, Thomas Tuchel’s side is eager to get the deal done as soon as possible. As a result, according to Football.london, Chelsea “had practically abandoned” its aspirations of signing Haaland, and the signing of Lukaku “kills off any chance” of swooping for the Norwegian “next summer.”

This material could not be independently verified by the International Business Times.

Chelsea boss Tuchel was questioned about the club’s true attitude on the topic before to the Lukaku acquisition. Tuchel calls Lukaku a “great player,” but he thinks the media would understand if he doesn’t want to discuss specific players or transfers.

At a press conference following Chelsea’s 2-2 friendly tie with Tottenham, the German stated, “I will not comment about players who do not play in my squad.” “[Lukaku] is a terrific player, but he plays for Inter, therefore I won’t mention him in this position. You can imagine that a large number of players want to join, but we won’t discuss it.”

“The board isn’t making players available; that’s not how it works. We discuss players with the board, form our own ideas, and then target players who, in our opinion, can strengthen our squad, which is a difficult task,” he added. “There are a few players in our group who we believe may be potential targets for improvement. I’m not going to say anything about names because I don’t appreciate it when other coaches talk about my players. So hopefully that makes sense.”

Borussia Dortmund had already turned down Chelsea’s “informal player-plus-cash proposition” for Haaland, according to a previous source, and the German club had “not received any bid” from the Blues even before the Lukaku deal was completed.

Haaland has become one of the most expensive players in the sport as a result of his remarkable performance in the Bundesliga.

Chelsea and Manchester United are rumored to be interested in making a bid of roughly £150 million ($209 million) for his services.