Chelsea Rumors: Blues Make Contact With Teenage ‘Goal Machine’s’ Representatives – Source.

According to a source, RB Salzburg’s top striker Karim Adeyemi could leave for English football next summer.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Adeyemi’s hot goal scoring this season has piqued the curiosity of major English European clubs, with Chelsea currently emerging as the frontrunner to recruit him.

With his contract scheduled to expire at the end of the current season, the 19-year-old "goal machine" is anticipated to be sought by big-name European clubs. Inter Milan is interested, but Chelsea is the most recent club to "make contact" with Adeyemi's representation, according to the source.