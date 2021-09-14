Chelsea rumors: An insider names the Blues’ $138 million ‘priority’ for the upcoming transfer window.

An insider has revealed who player Chelsea has identified as a top target for the upcoming transfer season.

Chelsea’s frontline, led by summer addition Romelu Lukaku, appears to be in good shape.

The reigning UEFA Champions League champions, on the other hand, are rumored to be trying to recruit a well-rounded midfielder in the next transfer window.

Chelsea has been linked with a move for Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni, but according to reputed transfer insider and Eurosport’s Dean Jones, the Blues are still prioritizing a move for West Ham United’s Declan Rice.

Jones exclusively told Give Me Sport, “[ Aurelien] Tchouameni was just an opportunity that arose during the window.” “They appear to think highly of him, and they are aware that Tchouameni will face competition when the time comes.”

He continued, “Ultimately, Chelsea has other priorities in that position.” “Declan Rice is a name that everyone is familiar with.”

The Blues sharpened Rice’s skills when he was a kid. Chelsea has remained “open” to the prospect of bringing back the excellent midfielder, Jones revealed in an earlier interview.

“One thing is certain: Chelsea is absolutely open to bringing him back, and they’ll continue to discuss it,” the source said. “And it’s clear that West Ham don’t want to sell him.”

“We’ll see how they do this season.”

Rice’s worth has increased after six seasons with West Ham, with sources claiming that the Hammers have set a £100 million ($138 million) price tag on his sale.

The aforementioned number was purportedly meant to deter big-name teams like Manchester United from showing interest.

West Ham manager David Moyes debunked the claim that Rice is worth £100 million ($138 million).

The 22-year-old is worth “much, far more” to Moyes than the stated sum.

Last month, Moyes stated, “I don’t agree with the [West Ham] owners that Declan Rice is a £100 million footballer.” “Well, way beyond £100 million. “Much, much more.”

“I look at some of the players who have come in from overseas and haven’t had anywhere like the impact Declan Rice will have,” the manager stated. “I wouldn’t put a monetary value on it.” You can choose which figure you want to put on it, but I’m not going to approve something like that.”