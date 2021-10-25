Chelsea rumored to be interested in a summer transfer for a Porto attacker.

Chelsea continues to add significant players to its roster, and it appears that the latest addition is FC Porto’s Luis Diaz.

The Blues are another club linked with the 24-year-old winger, with Newcastle United one of the clubs rumored to be in talks with the Colombian’s representatives.

With time on their hands, the Blues may have enquired about the Colombian winger to find out the true score.

The Blues and the Magpies, who are funded by Saudi Arabia, are just two of the many clubs interested in signing the Porto winger.

Real Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur, and Barcelona are among the teams keeping an eye on Diaz’s position.

Inquiries for the Colombian footballer’s services, however, must go through Pini Zahavi.

He appears to have entrusted discussions to Zahavi in order to figure out his next step.

But the most important thing is to resolve Diaz’s release clause. In his current deal, the Colombian has a £67.7 million ($92.29 million) release clause.

It’s reasonable that Diaz has piqued people’s interest. He’s had a strong start to the 2021-22 season, scoring seven goals in as many games as he’s appeared in. Six goals have been scored in nine league games.

Diaz has a total of 32 goals and 14 assists in 109 games since joining the club from Junior FC in Colombia in 2019.

Chelsea has one advantage over Newcastle United in that, while Diaz has been linked to the club, no formal conversations have taken place, according to the Record through Sport Witness.

According to the article, the Magpies aren’t considered front-runners in the race for Diaz’s signing, which might aid the Blues’ pursuit of the Colombian winger.

Whether it’s the Blues or the Magpies, one thing is certain: Porto will demand a large cash in exchange for agreeing to a deal.

Diaz is still an important element of Sérgio Conceiço for the time being. They stand a solid chance of making the UEFA Champions League group stage.