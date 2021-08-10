Chelsea rumor has it that the Blues are considering pairing Lukaku with a Barcelona wonderkid dubbed the “New Pogba.”

As Romelu Lukaku’s move to Stamford Bridge nears completion, Chelsea has set its sights on another prospective addition.

Lukaku, an Inter Milan striker, has passed his medical and is likely to finalize his £97.5 million ($135.1 million) transfer to Chelsea, according to numerous publications, including Eurosport.

The Belgian’s return to Stamford Bridge is already a significant step forward for Thomas Tuchel’s side, but the Blues appear to be far from finished with their moves, as they are already tracking Barcelona wonderkid Ilaix Moriba, according to Manchester Evening News.

Chelsea and Manchester City are the clubs associated with a prospective transfer bid for the 18-year-old in the English Premier League, according to the source.

Both teams have approached Barcelona “to see” if Moriba is worth making a “interesting proposition,” according to Spanish publication Sport.

According to Barcelona insider and SBNation’s Reshad Rahman, Moriba is viewed as a “great market chance” by RB Leipzig.

According to a previous source, Moriba has been demoted to Barca B, and despite being one of the club’s breakout stars last season, the teenager has refused to participate in his contract renewal.

Barcelona’s top brass will not allow the gesture, and club president Joan Laporta has issued an ultimatum to Moriba.

“We have alternative solutions if you don’t want to renew,” Laporta said of Moriba’s dilemma.

Moriba’s current contract with Barcelona expires in the summer of 2022, and the Catalans want him to extend it, or they will be obliged to sell him for nothing next year.

For weeks, the story has been the same, and Barcelona has decided to sell the player before the transfer season expires.

For Moriba, he intends to play for Barcelona until the end of his career.

After Barcelona’s win over Getafe in April, Moriba commented, “I am living a dream and I hope it never ends.” “We rely on ourselves, and we have to go to all the games in the same way.” “There are good vibes in the [Barcelona] dressing room, and it shows in the results you see.” Moriba’s midfield attributes have earned him the moniker “New Paul Pogba.” In his first season with Barcelona’s first team, he played a total of 15 games across all competitions, registering one goal and two assists in the process.