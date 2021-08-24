Chelsea reportedly wants to sell Zouma, but West Ham could have a bigger problem.

Kurt Zouma has apparently achieved a verbal deal with Chelsea and West Ham United, while personal issues remain a stumbling block.

The Hammers have been after the 26-year-old for some time, and according to rumours, they have reached the Blues’ asking price of £25.8 million ($35.4 million), according to The Athletic.

The deal, however, appears to be only one half of the story. West Ham must negotiate a deal with the center-back, which could prove difficult.

Zouma could want a weekly wage of £125,000 ($171,000), which would be significantly greater than his present salary with the Blues.

Additionally, this would make Zouma the highest-paid player on the Hammers’ roster.

If this is the case, David Moyes and his team may decide not to complete the deal for the center-back.

As a result, the verbal agreement may be a little shaky for the time being, especially since Zouma’s weekly compensation is still up in the air.

West Ham had previously been said to have been turned off by the French player’s wage demands.

Zouma has already made 36 appearances for Chelsea this season, as the Blues finished fourth in the English Premier League and won the UEFA Champions League.

He didn’t play in the final, semi-finals, or quarter-finals versus Manchester City, which is odd.

With the arrival of Thomas Tuchel to replace Frank Lampard in January, Zouma’s playing time with the Blues changed. In the Blues’ two Premier League games so far, he has been an unused replacement.

According to Sky Sports, if Zouma fails to reach an agreement with West Ham, the French winger is open to staying at Stamford Bridge.

Tottenham is also reportedly interested in signing the center-back, in addition to the Hammers.

Chelsea is coming off a win against an Arsenal team that is short-handed and struggling. Romelu Lukaku made his debut outing for Manchester United since joining from Inter Milan, and he did not disappoint.

“This is a fantastic start. We didn’t let up a goal and won both games. The fact that it’s a London derby gives us a lot of confidence,” Tuchel remarked of their flawless start to the season. “This is exactly what you require. We are a unique community, and this is exactly what you require: shared experiences such as triumphs and setbacks. This is how a group comes together. As a result, we are really pleased with the start.”