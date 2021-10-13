Chelsea Provides Important Update On Two Stars Ahead Of Tuchel’s Trip To Brentford In The Premier League.

N’Golo Kante and Reece James have returned to Chelsea’s squad ahead of their Premier League match against Brentford on Saturday.

Since catching the coronavirus, Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has missed as many as two matches. Chelsea won 1-0 against Juventus in the Champions League and 3-1 against Southampton in the Premier League despite missing their main midfielder.

The 30-year-old midfielder returned to full training for Chelsea on Tuesday after missing France’s Nations League semi-final and final.

Meanwhile, James, an English defender, was forced to miss the game against Southampton owing to an ankle injury. He has returned to Chelsea’s Cobham training base after missing the England national team’s recent matches during the international break.

“Two crucial players have returned to Chelsea training, giving Thomas Tuchel a boost ahead of his trip to Brentford on Saturday. After a time of self-isolation, midfielder N’Golo Kante has returned to full training at Cobham. After withdrawing from the England team last week owing to an ankle injury sustained in the game against Manchester City, Reece James was also involved “Chelsea announced it in a statement.

While Kante’s return will boost Chelsea’s defensive midfield on their journey to play The Bees, Tuchel’s choices at right center-back or right wing-back will be bolstered by James’ availability.

Chelsea, on the other hand, still has a few injury problems. Chelsea’s No. 10 Christian Pulisic is still out with an ankle injury, while former Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku has joined the list of Chelsea’s injured players. During the recently finished international break, the Belgian attacker experienced muscle pain.

Chelsea will play Malmo in the Champions League after their Premier League match against Brentford. Chelsea will play two more league games in October, against Norwich and Newcastle, as well as a League Cup match against Southampton.

Chelsea is now a point clear at the top of the 2021-22 Premier League table, with five wins, a draw, and a loss. Second-placed Liverpool is ahead of third-placed Manchester City and city rivals Manchester United.