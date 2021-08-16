Chelsea opts to clear the decks by loaning players to Flamengo and Alaves.

Chelsea is well aware that it needs to cut its squad, not to mention try to recoup some of the money spent in the summer window.

Robert Kenedy Nunes Nascimento and Matt Miazga are two of the players who have recently been loaned away.

According to sources, the Blues are planning to send the two players out to help relieve the team’s overcrowding.

Chelsea is reportedly in talks with Flamengo’s Clube de Regatas, however nothing has been finalized.

Urubu, on the other hand, is sure that the Blues would accept their loan offer, which includes an option to buy for £8.5 million ($11.78 million).

Miazga’s transfer to Deportivo Alavés, S.A.D. is still in the works. The 26-year-old center-contract back’s with Chelsea has one year left on it, and Chelsea is likely to ask for a one-year extension before allowing him to leave on loan.

Chelsea is aiming to recoup some of the money spent this transfer window if the two moves are completed. Marcus Bettinelli and Romelu Lukaku were added to the Blues’ roster.

Lukaku was signed for £98 million ($136 million) by Chelsea. The Blues are now attempting to collect money through player sales to make up for their spending spree.

Tammy Abraham was transferred to Roma for £34 million ($47 million) so far.

The 23-year-old has already gone to Roma for medical treatment.

Chelsea, on the other hand, has the option to buy him back for £68 million ($94 million) in 2023.

Fikayo Tomori and Marc Guehi, in addition to Abraham, were sold for more than £40 million ($55 million) by the Blues.

Michy Batshuayi of Beşiktaş Jimnastik Kulübü is another player who could be transferring soon.

More players, including Ross Barkley, Davide Zappacosta, and Danny Drinkwater, are anticipated to be moved.

With Thomas Tuchel attempting to pare down Chelsea’s squad this season, it’s unclear whether the club will bring in new players.

The German boss, on the other hand, is wary of it since he doesn’t want to upset the team’s cohesion.

The Blues have space in the middle, but it’s up to Ruben Loftus-Cheek to persuade Tuchel that it’s not necessary.