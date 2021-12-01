Chelsea offers Real Madrid target another extension, but he declines.

Antonio Rudiger, a Chelsea defender, is reportedly getting closer to leaving the club.

According to Mario Cortegana of Goal, Rudiger has turned down another extension offer from Chelsea worth roughly €8 million ($9 million), and many clubs, including Real Madrid, are interested in luring him away.

Chelsea has been trying to persuade Rudiger to sign a new contract for a long time because he is such an important presence in the backfield, to the point where they prioritized re-signing him over trying to sign Raphael Varane during the summer transfer window, who instead went to Manchester United.

Rudiger joined Chelsea from AS Roma in the summer of 2017 on a five-year, £29 million ($38.5 million) agreement, and has played a bigger part under Thomas Tuchel since then.

As he approaches the end of his peak, the 28-year-old is obviously seeking for his final big paycheck.

Rudiger’s latest offer from Chelsea is reasonable for a player of his caliber, but he will still be paid less than teammates Marcos Alonso, Timo Werner, and Kai Havertz.

Real Madrid is looking for a new center defender to replace Varane, who can play a range of positions, including having a body that can fly through the air and chase down the ball at all times.

Eder Militao, David Alaba, and Nacho make up the current backfield at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, which is incredibly effective but lacks the explosiveness of someone like Rudiger.

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are two additional teams interested in signing Rudiger in the summer of 2022, according to Goal.

There are no indications yet that they will try to sell Rudiger in the forthcoming January transfer window to recuperate some revenue rather than losing him for free in the summer.

The chances of that happening are slim, given Rudiger’s excellent performance for Tuchel’s Chelsea, which has helped them preserve a one-point lead over second-placed Manchester City in the English Premier League.

Rudiger contributed to the defense’s seven clean sheets and a tackle success percentage of 55 percent in 12 Premier League matches, scoring two goals in the process.

Rudiger and Chelsea will play Watford away from home on Wednesday, December 1.