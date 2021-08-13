Chelsea News: Romelu Lukaku Proves To Be The Blues’ Ideal Summer Signing.

Chelsea shocked the English Premier League when they announced the signing of Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan this summer.

Lukaku will return to Stamford Bridge after helping Inter Milan win the Serie A title for the first time since the 2009-10 season for a club record cost of £97.5 million ($135.2 million).

Lukaku will be playing in the Premier League for the third time after joining Chelsea.

Lukaku moved to Chelsea from Anderlecht in 2011 and spent three years with the club between 2011 and 2014, being sent out on loan several times to improve his football skills.

Everton were so taken with him that they signed him for another three years before sending him to Manchester United at Old Trafford and then Inter Milan following two years with the Red Devils.

Chelsea, under Thomas Tuchel, are prepared to surprise everyone in the Premier League with their calmer, more patient style of play.

Chelsea stayed loyal to their path of playing patiently, with passes lulling the defenders to sleep before rushing in for the attack, even while everyone else chose pace.

Lukaku’s arrival, though, could signal a shift in the Blues’ strategy, as the pre-season has provided a glimpse of what Tuchel’s Chelsea will look like this season: a tempo-changing, high-pressing brand of football that suits players like Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, and, of course, Lukaku.

The fundamental purpose of soccer is to score goals, but getting there takes a lot of effort.

Lukaku has a high IQ and understands when to create scoring opportunities for himself and his teammates, which is the most crucial component of playing European football for Chelsea.

Last season with Inter Milan, the Belgian international team player averaged 0.34 assists per 90 minutes, a career high, and that is anticipated to improve this year as he is slated to play in a 3-4-3 midfield heavy assault.

Lukaku enjoys moving around the pitch, frequently drifting to the right side, which will aid Havertz, Werner, and Christian Pulisic because Lukaku will be luring defenders out of position for easy tap-in goals.

For the uninitiated, Lukaku is a physical specimen who enjoys receiving high-arching lobs and has the ability to win those 50-50 situations, leaving defenders on the ground wondering how he manages to get up that high. Brief News from Washington Newsday.