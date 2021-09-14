Chelsea News: Mason Mount Signs Lucrative Contract Extension With Chelsea.

Chelsea is off to a strong start in the English Premier League, and midfielder Mason Mount is expected to be rewarded with a lucrative deal.

Chelsea is in contact with Mount’s group, which includes his father Tony Mount, to prolong his current contract, according to 90MIN’s Graeme Baily.

Mount’s most recent deal was signed two years ago, and the latest extension will see his weekly salary quadruple, from roughly £75,000 ($103,824) to around £150,000 ($207,648).

He has three years left on his present contract, and Chelsea is hoping to extend it in order to secure the future captain of their midfield group.

Mount has developed into a crucial part of Chelsea’s puzzle, and under former manager Frank Lampard and current boss Thomas Tuchel, he has only continued to improve year after year.

Mount’s improvement as a person and a player for the Stamford Bridge side has pleased the German, who has previously lauded the 22-year-old midfielder.

“He (Mount) is very talented, but even more crucially, he has the personality to keep his feet on the ground and to show up every day with a grin on his face,” Tuchel said.

“Mason (Mount) is simply delighted to be out on the field, playing football. It makes no difference whether he is playing short-sided games, four-on-four games, or out in the boxes.”

Bailey also stated that while no formal offer has been issued to Mount’s side, a deal is expected to be reached by the end of the year because both parties are eager to reach an agreement.

The England international midfielder has been with the club since he was six years old, and keeping him has always been a primary focus.

Chelsea enjoyed a fantastic transfer window after bringing back Romelu Lukaku from Internazionale, who has been their greatest offensive player this season.

Mount and Lukaku’s connection will be front and center when they welcome Zenit St Petersburg to Stamford Bridge on September 15 to kick off their UEFA Champions League campaign in Group H.