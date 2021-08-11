Chelsea news: Center-back Romelu Lukaku admits to being a transfer target.

The summer transfer market closes on August 31st, and clubs all across Europe are scrambling to make upgrades, including Chelsea, a perennial English Premier League contender.

The club had been connected with Borussia Dortmund scoring prodigy Erling Haaland for much of the summer but were unable to sign him because he chose to remain in Germany.

Inter striker Romelu Lukaku was the focus of the Blues’ attention.

Chelsea was able to capture Lukaku’s services after making a £97.5 million ($135 million) transfer bid, which is anticipated to be disclosed by the end of the week.

Lukaku has signed a five-year contract with the club, making him the club’s No. 1 scoring option after first appearing for them from 2011 to 2014.

From 2012 to 2014, the Belgian was loaned to West Bromwich Albion and Everton, playing a year with each club.

He established his reputation with Everton, where he played three years and made 110 appearances, scoring 53 goals.

As he spoke to the press ahead of Chelsea’s UEFA Super Cup match against Villareal on Wednesday, left center-back Antonio Rudiger couldn’t contain his excitement about Lukaku’s impending arrival.

He said, “I think you can see from his [Lukaku] body type that he is a beast.” “He is a formidable opponent, as evidenced by his performance in Italy. In addition, he is a member of his national squad [Belgium]. He’s a top striker and goal scorer.”

When asked if he knew when Lukaku will come, he replied that he “knows nothing.”

Chelsea will attempt to defend their UEFA Champions League championship while also improving their chances of winning the Premier League after finishing fourth last season, 19 points behind league winners and Champions League runner-up Manchester City.

Lukaku will give a scoring presence that the team lacked last season, and his ability to hit the back of the net with ease will likely see him lead the attack.