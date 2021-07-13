Chelsea midfielder leaves options open, confirms interest from Juventus

Jorginho, or Jorge Luiz Frello Filho as he is more commonly known, is unquestionably at an all-time high right now.

The Brazilian was a member of the Italian team that won Euro 2020, adding to his already impressive football résumé.

But even before that, there was no doubt that the 29-year-old was being pursued by a number of clubs.

At this point, it looks like at least one club is interested in Jorginho: Juventus FC.

When Jorginho’s agent, Joao Santos, spoke to Calciomercato, he confirmed this.

Santos stated, “I confirm it, these interests have arrived.” “Of course, at 29, he can perform admirably in all of Europe’s elite teams, and many are interested in signing him.”

Despite the increased interest in his services, Jorginho is set to remain with the Blues for the remainder of the season.

He still has a two-year contract with Chelsea, so the Blues will be in charge for the time being.

Santos feels that anything can happen in terms of a transfer, and that it all relies on how committed a club is to luring his client away from Chelsea.

Santos explained, “There is the World Club Championship, and there is the European Super Cup.” “These are significant goals for a footballer. However, the transfer market is always the transfer market, and if a significant club approaches Chelsea seriously, we will assess.”

Jorginho’s remarkable performance at Euro 2020 has catapulted him into the discussion for the Ballon d’Or. Despite various criticisms of his game’s shortcomings, he continues to do so.

Regardless, some believe Jorginho has disproved his critics. Lorenzo Insigne, a teammate, believes his efforts and achievements should be considered for the coveted honor.

Insigne told reporters last week, “I’m not the one judging if he deserves the Ballon d’Or, but I hope he’ll be shortlisted.” Insigne commented, “He deserves it, he’s a wonderful player.” “I refer to him as ‘The Professor,’ and we all like playing with him.”