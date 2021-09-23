Chelsea midfielder explains his surprise absence from the League Cup penalty shootout against Aston Villa.

Timo Werner explained why he did not take the penalty in Chelsea’s League Cup shootout triumph over Aston Villa on Wednesday.

Werner scored the game’s first goal in the 54th minute, thanks to an assist from right-back Reece James. Aston Villa responded 10 minutes later with a goal from Cameron Archer, forcing the third-round tie to a penalty shootout at Stamford Bridge.

Ben Chilwell missed his spot-kick, while Romelu Lukaku, Mason Mount, Ross Barkley, and James all converted. Ashley Young and Marvelous Nakamba missed their penalties for Aston Villa, giving Chelsea a 4-3 shootout victory.

Werner, who scored in the regular season for Chelsea, did not appear in the shootout. “First and foremost, I experienced pain in my calf and couldn’t go out,” Werner explained in a post-match interview. When you have fit athletes on the field, they can shoot better than I can today.”

Chelsea signed the 25-year-old German attacker from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2020. In his first season at Chelsea, he scored 12 goals in 52 competitive games and helped the club win the Champions League.

Werner, who is sometimes chastised for his troubles in front of goal, stated after the win over Aston Villa that hearing the supporters honor him after his second-half strike was meaningful.

“It makes me happy [to hear others sing my name].” Of course, it’s fantastic to be back on the scoreboard. We needed to keep winning in order to go to the next round of the Carabao Cup, and we were pleased with our performance. The game begins with a goal; both teams were passive and struggled with all of their substitutions in the first half. I believe we were under a lot of pressure when we scored in the second half and lost control, going to 1-1, and then showing a good recovery. We wanted to win in 90 minutes and were fortunate to win on penalties,” Werner said in an interview with Goal.

Chelsea’s next Premier League match is on Saturday against Manchester City. The Blues have gone two games without Edouard Mendy, their first-choice goalkeeper. It was previously stated that the Senegalese national is in a race against time to heal in time for the match against the league champions.