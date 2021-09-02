Chelsea Midfielder Almost Switched to West Ham United, According to Transfer Rumors

Now that the transfer window is closed, many people are pondering the “what ifs” that might have occurred between teams.

Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek was reportedly one of the players offered.

According to rumors, the Blues have made an offer to West Ham United for the 25-year-old player. The Hammers, though, refused to take him off Chelsea’s hands.

The report didn’t go into detail about the supposed Loftus-Cheek offer. Instead, the Hammers signed Spartak Moscow’s Alex Kral.

As a result, all Loftus-Cheek can do for the time being is hope for the best. Thomas Tuchel’s ambitions for him have yet to be implemented.

Since joining the Blues’ academy, the 25-year-old has appeared in 82 first-team appearances.

He has, however, had a difficult time in recent years. This includes dealing with injuries and proving himself on a temporary basis.

Loftus-Cheek spent last season on loan at Fulham, where former Fulham manager Scott Parker described him as “strong and technically brilliant.”

Regardless of Parker’s compliment, the reality is that he may not be able to fully integrate himself into Tuchel’s plans.

All of this begins with going all out throughout training in the hopes of catching the German coach’s notice.

It won’t be easy for Loftus-Cheek, who will have to compete with a number of talented midfielders. N’Golo Kante, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, and Saul Niguez are among those on the list.

According to talkSPORT journalist Jason Cundy, “Chelsea now has four really good alternatives in the middle of the park, and Tuchel needs options around the pitch.” “If you look at his team, that’s exactly what he’s got.”

Over the years, the English footballer has become a fan favorite at Chelsea. Most people are still expecting he can reclaim his prior form and fit into Tuchel’s system.

In terms of West Ham United, it appears like David Moyes is happy with the current lineup.