Chelsea manager Tuchel is willing to sell two stars for the right price amid interest from Barcelona, according to reports.

Chelsea are said to be interested in selling Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech to FC Barcelona in the summer of 2022.

Barcelona originally approached Chelsea in October to inquire about Werner and Ziyech, and the talks have resurfaced in recent days, according to Spanish daily SPORT.

According to Football Espana, Ziyech is Barcelona’s favorite option, and both players are willing to leave Chelsea in order to get more game time.

The Catalans are about to embark on a new chapter in their history, led by Xavi Hernandez, who is eager to enhance his attack with another striker. Barcelona lost $537 million in the previous fiscal year and owes $1.51 billion in debts and future liabilities. Despite their dire financial situation, Barcelona has been connected with a number of players ahead of the forthcoming winter and summer transfer windows.

Werner and Ziyech were both signed by Chelsea ahead of the 2020-21 season. The Blues paid RB Leipzig $63 million for Werner, while they paid Ajax $45 million for Ziyech. Only if Barcelona meets the necessary financial conditions is Stamford Bridge willing to sell the two.

Werner, who has a deal with Chelsea until 2025, has fallen short of his expectations in the Premier League. He arrived to England after scoring 95 goals in Germany, but he has only scored 15 goals in 64 competitive games for Chelsea. Even Ziyech’s situation was similar. The Moroccan winger has shown flashes of his ability in 52 games for the club, scoring seven goals and eight assists, but injuries have slowed his career.

Ziyech, on the other hand, came off the substitute to score the game-winning goal in Chelsea’s 2-1 league victory over Watford on Wednesday. In 14 competitive appearances for Chelsea this season, the Moroccan international has scored three goals and assisted on another three.

Given the level of competition in the team, securing a permanent spot in Thomas Tuchel’s side has been a difficult assignment for a number of players. The Blues won the Champions League last season and currently lead the 2021-22 Premier League table by a point.