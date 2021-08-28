Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has told midfielder Kai Havertz that he will be unable to play against Liverpool.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has been advised he “can’t” select Kai Havertz for Saturday’s match against Liverpool.

In a 2-0 win over Arsenal on Sunday, the German midfielder played as a second striker, taking up positions immediately behind Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku.

Havertz has had a mixed start to his Chelsea career since joining for £72 million from Bayer Leverkusen last summer, scoring four goals and assisting three times in the Premier League last season.

Following Tuchel’s arrival in January, the 22-year-old quickly rose to prominence, scoring the game-winning goal in the Champions League final against Manchester City in May.

Arsenal great Ian Wright has argued that despite his quality in the last third of the pitch, he should not be included in the side to face Liverpool at Anfield.

On The Kelly & Wrighty Show, Wright remarked, “They can’t play Havertz.”

“They (Chelsea) will not play as they did against Arsenal away from home because they could take liberties with Arsenal due to Arsenal’s lack of organization, but they will not do so against Liverpool.”

Tuchel might instead start Timo Werner, who had been linked with a move to Liverpool before joining Chelsea.

Following Lukaku’s arrival, the former RB Leipzig striker is unlikely to lead the line for the Londoners, although he might be deployed out wide on the left flank.

Last season, Werner had a goal disallowed at Anfield, but Mason Mount’s goal secured Chelsea three points in March.