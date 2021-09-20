Chelsea manager reacts to N’Golo Kante’s outstanding performance in the win over Tottenham Hotspur.

N’Golo Kante’s performance in Chelsea’s 3-0 triumph over Tottenham Hotspurs has earned Thomas Tuchel high plaudits.

“If you have N’Golo (Kante), you’ve got something that everyone wants. With work rate, intensity, ball wins, clever play, off the ball, with the ball, dribbling, and even a goal, you have everything you need in midfield,” Tuchel said of the choice to play Kante off the bench.

“Every day in training, I witness this, and it’s hard to believe how good he is. He never makes a mistake when it comes to ball wins. In training, he excels in every possession game. He’s a one-of-a-kind individual.”

Tuchel told the reporters after the game that his team played well individually in the first half but lacked the necessary energy and attitude to secure the victory.

“So the adjustment appeared to be a bit more defensive in terms of qualities, but we wanted to strengthen our compactness, ball wins, and team spirit,” he explained.

As soon as the second half began, Kante was the first man off the bench for Chelsea, and his on-field performance sparked Chelsea’s goal-scoring spree.

In the 49th minute, Marcos Alonso found Thiago Silva for a header, eight minutes later, Kante scored off a Mateo Kovacic assist, and Antonio Rudiger secured the game in stoppage time with a Timo Werner assist.

To their credit, Tottenham made it difficult for Chelsea to score in the first half, but they had no answers for Chelsea’s brilliant blitzing in the second half.

After this win away from home, Chelsea moved to the top of the English Premier League standings, with a two-goal advantage over Manchester United, who are presently in third place.

"I don't think I need to say anything else. In the second half, we have a powerful midfield with Jorgi [Jorginho] and Kova [Mateo Kovacic]." Tuchel described him as "amazing."

Chelsea will play Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge in an English Football Cup encounter on Thursday, September 23 before hosting Manchester City at home on Saturday, September 25.