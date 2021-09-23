Chelsea linked with a move for Juventus defender, according to Premier League rumors.

Chelsea is in desperate need of a center-back, and the search is underway.

After failing to recruit Sevilla’s Jules Kounde, the Blues appear to be considering a move for someone who has been struggling with his current team.

Since leaving Ajax in 2019, Matthijs de Ligt has struggled with Juventus. The 22-year-old has received some criticism, but he remains an important member of the Italian team.

The deal with De Ligt is valid until 2024. His agent, Mino Raiola, may, however, have revealed something that could lead to the Dutch center-back playing abroad next summer.

De Ligt’s contract looks to include a clause stating that he will be worth £128 million ($175 million) by next summer.

As a result, the sensible course of action is to try to snag him from Juventus before the clause kicks in.

According to Sport Witness, Chelsea appears to have something in mind.

But, once again, it all comes back to money. The Blues refused to pay £43 million ($59 million) for Kounde, indicating that they will not spend that much on De Ligt or any other center-back replacement.

Antonio Rudiger’s anticipated departure from Stamford Bridge next summer has prompted a demand for a center-back.

The Blues’ current deal with the 28-year-old is slated to expire at the end of this season.

A prospective contract extension has stalled, and rival clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich have expressed interest in the German footballer.

Rudiger is unlikely to leave Stamford Bridge, yet his decision may be influenced by financial considerations.

He appears to be looking for one last big-money contract for his next contract, with figures that have yet to be revealed.

As a result, Chelsea’s interest in de Ligt could be little more than due diligence in the case that Rudiger leaves.