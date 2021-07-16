Chelsea-linked striker makes a’massive hint’ about staying with club in Germany, according to reports.

Erling Haaland, a Norwegian superstar, has been linked with a move to Chelsea in the English Premier League.

Chelsea and Haaland were said to have agreed on personal terms early in the transfer window, with a transfer bid being the sole stumbling block.

But, for the time being, it appears like Haaland will remain with Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

The most appealing aspect of Haaland’s £68 million ($95.9 million) release clause to interested teams as they looked to steal him away from Dortmund this summer was his £68 million ($95.9 million) release clause.

The issue for interested parties was Manchester United’s summer signing of Jadon Sancho.

Dortmund has already lost one of their primary strikers, and they have no intention of losing another.

Prior to Sancho’s departure, the club was apparently looking for a big transfer fee of £150 million ($211.7 million) for Haaland, and it appeared that it was going to happen.

However, a tweet from Haaland implies that he will not be leaving.

Dortmund have revealed that the teenage striker has begun practicing with them as they try to reclaim the Bundesliga title after finishing 13 points behind league winners Bayern Munich.

In his workout gear, Haaland is depicted above smiling at the club’s training field in Brackel, Dortmund.

The contract of the England-born Haaland is valid until the summer transfer window of 2024, but his 2022 release clause will allow other interested clubs to potentially steal him away from Dortmund for a far lower fee.

As Bayern Munich through its own internal adjustments, new Dortmund manager Marco Rose is seeking to return the team to the top of the table and eventually break Bayern Munich’s monopoly on the Bundesliga title.

Dortmund’s next priority is to sign a winger who can replace the production that Sancho previously provided, and they have their sights set on PSV Eindhoven’s Noni Madueke, who is 19 years old.

Sebastian Kehl, the club’s head of first-team football, explains their plans for the remainder of the transfer window.

“We are obviously interested in doing something [in the transfer market].” We want to keep our ambitions, but under what conditions? We’re keeping a close eye on how things are progressing.”

“We will not do anything crazy,” he stated emphatically.