Chelsea is rumored to be interested in a Timo Werner-Leroy Sane swap next summer.

Chelsea is allegedly considering a summer transfer for Bayern Munich midfielder Leroy Sane.

Todo Fichajes was the first to report on the rumored trade in which Timo Werner would be sent in exchange for Sane.

Due to a variety of factors, both players have been demoted to the role of substitute with their present clubs.

The return of Romelu Lukaku for £97.5 million ($134.8 million) reduced Werner’s playing time at Chelsea significantly.

Thomas Tuchel’s team has been outstanding on the field recently, with Lukaku leading the way to a three-win and one-draw record that puts them in a four-way tie for first place in the English Premier League.

Last season, Werner signed a five-year, £272,000 ($376,205) a week contract with Chelsea after triggering his release clause, which saw Red Bull Leipzig collect $59 million for the German forward.

Sane, however, has fallen down Bayern Munich’s pecking order since joining the German club on a £38.4 million ($53.1 million) trade from Manchester City last summer.

Bayern Munich is not eager to let Sane go for nothing, as the brilliant forward is still a key member for Julien Nagelsmann’s team.

The arrangement might work out perfectly, as Werner and Nagelsmann have reportedly been in communication for quite some time.

Despite speculations of Werner’s impending exit, Tuchel and Chelsea are not overjoyed at the prospect of him leaving the club.

“I am confident that we will develop games and solutions to play with both of them,” says the author (Werner and Lukaku). We don’t have many players, but we do have players of high quality and ambition, and Timo is certainly a guy we can bank on, and it’s critical that we have him at a top level,” Tuchel previously remarked of Werner.

If a swap agreement is reached, everyone party stands to gain significantly.

Sane would be the ideal winger to partner with Lukaku for Chelsea, and Werner would be a world-class forward to join Thomas Muller and Robert Lewandowski up front for Bayern Munich.