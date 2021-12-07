Chelsea is reportedly planning a January double swoop that will include a Barcelona forward.

Chelsea is expected to make a move for both Declan Rice and disgruntled Barcelona attacker Ousmane Dembele in the forthcoming January transfer window, as the winds of change begin to blow about Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea’s pursuit of West Ham United player is unsurprising, given the club’s eagerness to add additional talent to their already stacked midfield depth.

During the summer transfer season, Rice’s name was heavily linked to a move away from the London Stadium, with Manchester United being the most interested.

According to Caught Offside, who quoted a source from Todo Fichajes, it now appears more likely that he will join Chelsea due to their willingness to pay the rumoured €100 million ($113 million) transfer fee for him.

Rice has a history with Chelsea, having began his career there as a young youngster in 2006, and a reunion could be in the cards.

Last week, Tony Cottee of West Ham United discussed where he thinks Rice will end up, and he believes it will be with Chelsea because of his bond with Mason Mount.

On the subject of Dembele, the same story from Caught Offside cited a rumor from Sport claiming that Chelsea is in talks to sign the 24-year-old from Barcelona.

Dembele is reportedly looking for a bigger challenge outside of Camp Nou and has his sights set on a move to the English Premier League.

After joining Barcelona for €105 million ($118.8 million) in 2017, his contract is slated to expire in the summer of 2022.

Chelsea isn’t the only club interested in signing Dembele; Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Juventus, and Bayern Munich are also interested.

Dembele has fallen out of favor with Barcelona management in recent weeks, declining repeated contract extensions as a result.

Chelsea will be in a far better position to succeed next season if they can get both players either in the upcoming transfer window or in the summer.