Chelsea is preparing a $184 million offer for the star forward, who is expected to be available for $88 million next summer.

Despite Dortmund’s repeated public statements that they are not interested in selling Haaland this summer, Chelsea wants to put the German club to the test. According to ESPN, the Premier League giants have made Haaland their priority goal in the present summer market.

“He is Chelsea’s number one target. They want to test Dortmund with a fantasy offer, and a fantasy offer will be around £135 million ($184 million) – double what they can receive for him next summer, according to Jan Aage Fjortoft, a former soccer player turned transfer guru.

Dortmund is said to be unwilling to accept proposals for Haaland unless they are worth at least $204 million, which may be too much for Chelsea. Especially because Haaland might be purchased for as little as $88 million in the summer of 2022. According to soccer website 90Min, Stamford Bridge owner Roman Abramovich regards Haaland as a generational talent who can take the squad to a new level for the next decade, therefore it won’t be shocking if Chelsea matches Dortmund’s high demands this time.

Former Norwegian center-forward Fjortoft, who made 71 appearances for his country and scored 20 goals, also stated that Haaland will most likely continue with Dortmund for another year.

“It’ll be interesting to watch, but he’ll most likely continue with Dortmund. Dortmund is always saying, “He will stay, he will remain.” They said the same thing about [Jadon] Sancho a year ago, and he stayed, so Haaland will most likely still be a Dortmund player next season, but we’re waiting for that huge, big offer from Chelsea,” Fjortoft stated in the same ESPN video.

Furthermore, it was previously reported that Real Madrid and Haaland, who is under contract with Dortmund until 2024, had reached an agreement on personal conditions.

Regardless of which team signs Haaland this summer or in 2022, they will have to pay substantial agency fees to both Mino Raiola and Haaland’s father, Alf-Inge, in addition to the transfer cost.