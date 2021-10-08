Chelsea is poised to have a busy schedule, which could hurt Liverpool’s chances of winning the Premier League title.

The Club World Cup is poised to be postponed until next year, leaving Chelsea in the dark about when the competition will take place.

The defending Champions League champions, Thomas Tuchel’s team, were supposed to compete from December 9 to 19, but that now appears to be off the table.

Due to worries about coronavirus, Japan withdrew as hosts of the Club World Cup, and a new destination for the competition has yet to be determined.

According to the Mirror, FIFA has yet to confirm an alternative host, but will make a decision on when it will take place at their next Council meeting on October 20.

Chelsea may have hoped to compete in the Club World Cup in December, but the Londoners face a difficult January schedule, which might be vital in the title chase.

Tuchel’s team will face Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on New Year’s Day, followed by a trip to Manchester City on January 15 and a home match against Tottenham Hotspur on January 22.

Premier League games with Leeds United, Everton, and Wolves would have been impacted if the competition had taken place on the scheduled dates.

After defeating Flamengo in the 2019 final, Liverpool won the Club World Cup two years ago.

On Boxing Day, Jurgen Klopp’s side celebrated their return from Qatar with a 4-0 victory away at high-flying Leicester City.