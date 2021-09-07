Chelsea is one of the teams interested in signing the German starlet, according to a former manager.

Karim-David Adeyemi, a 19-year-old German striker, is widely regarded as one of the game’s brightest prospects. The teenager is said to be on the radar of several Premier League clubs.

All of that is anticipated to improve following Adeyemi’s performance against Armenia in the World Cup qualifiers on Sunday. According to Goal, the 19-year-old scored Germany’s sixth goal in his first appearance for the national team.

But Adeyemi had already piqued people’s interest before to that performance. Manfred Schwabl, chairman of the SpVgg Unterhaching, can witness to this. Chelsea FC was one of the teams who sent scouts to check out the German national squad, he disclosed.

“When he was 16, he was approached by a number of English clubs who wanted to sign him. Some Chelsea scouts arrived, for example, but I’m not sure it would have worked out,” Schwabl told Goal in another report.

“Never take two steps at the same time. Salzburg is a fantastic station for him, as well as a club that does not obstruct young players with adequate offers. If he keeps playing like this, I think it’ll be intriguing starting in the spring,” added the 55-year-old former midfielder.

Scwabl is one of the few people that knows Adeyemi well. He’s been keeping a close eye on the 19-year-old striker’s growth, and he’s even hinted at interest from England. Regardless, he believed that joining Salzburg was the best decision he could make.

“Moving to Salzburg was the ideal choice because it is not far from his home in Munich. His family is really important to him. He lives in a very nice and stable environment,” he said.

On Sunday, Schwabl attended the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Stuttgart with Adeyemi’s family. He stated that witnessing the 19-year-old in a Germany shirt and being the youngest German to score a goal since Mario Gotze in 2011 was an emotional moment for him.

“His recent progress is like something out of a fairy tale. Karim is a club that we are immensely proud of. Of course, the ultimate prize was at stake. Afterward, I complimented him but added, “Stay on the ground, buddy!” That is extremely crucial. Schwabl stated, “He is merely at the beginning of his career.”