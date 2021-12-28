Chelsea is interested in signing a $56 million winger in the wake of Pulisic and Ziyech’s exit rumors, according to reports.

Raphinha, a winger for Leeds United, is said to be a target for Chelsea in the summer of 2022.

According to Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari, who has a track record in the European soccer market, Chelsea will have to fight with Premier League rivals Liverpool FC and Bayern Munich in the hunt to recruit Raphinha. However, the International Business Times was unable to independently verify the information.

While Liverpool and Bayern Munich are interested in signing Raphinha in January, Chelsea will only be able to do so after the end of the 2021-22 season.

Raphinha is being linked with a move to Chelsea, amid reports that Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech will be allowed to leave the club.

Thomas Tuchel has a lot of attacking alternatives, but not all of them have gelled as a unit this season. Timo Werner, Ziyech, and Pulisic have combined for only 10 goals.

Due to the fact that two of Liverpool’s greatest playmakers, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, will be away for a month on international duty for the African Cup of Nations, Jurgen Klopp is looking to strengthen his offense in January (AFCON).

This isn’t the first time Liverpool has expressed interest in Raphinha of Leeds. According to Liverpool.com, the Reds attempted to sign him last summer but the deal fell through.

According to TNT Sport, a Portuguese news outlet, Bayern Munich is the frontrunner to sign Raphinha in January for $57 million.

Raphinha, who joined Leeds United from Rennes last year, has a deal with the club until 2024. With eight goals and an assist in 16 league games this season, the 25-year-old Brazilian is Leeds’ highest scorer.

Since his debut for the club last season, the Leeds No. 10 has scored 14 goals and provided 10 assists.

Raphinha, dubbed the “Jewel of the Premier League,” was previously rumoured to be a target of FC Barcelona.

Leeds are 16th in the league table, with 16 points from 18 games, and are on the verge of relegation. Leeds have only won one of their past five Premier League games, while losing four.