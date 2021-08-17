Chelsea is interested in a $62 million young midfielder who was overlooked by Manchester United last summer, according to reports.

Chelsea are apparently interested in signing Jude Bellingham, a teenage wonder from Borussia Dortmund who is also wanted by Manchester United.

According to Eurosport’s Dean Jones, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is interested in signing Bellingham if the club fails to recruit West Ham’s Declan Rice.

According to the soccer website Teamtalk, Chelsea is hoping to complete the move before the summer transfer window closes on August 31, 2021.

Rice, a West Ham midfielder, has been linked with a move to Chelsea for some time. However, according to sports newspaper talkSport, Stamford Bridge is unwilling to match West Ham’s asking price of roughly $110 million for the Englishman.

Bellingham, who plays for Birmingham City, is one of the most gifted young players in the league right now. Last summer, he moved to Dortmund and had little time to adjust to life in Germany. The English midfielder made 46 competitive appearances for Dortmund in the 2020-21 season, scoring four goals and providing five assists.

Dortmund gave Bellingham a long-term contract after he turned 18 in June. The Bundesliga club has extended his contract with the adolescent star until 2025. According to Transfermarkt, his market value curve is currently on the increase and is at around $62 million.

Dortmund now has two players that turned down Manchester United to join them. After Erling Haaland did it in January 2020, Bellingham followed suit a few months later. Last summer, the Red Devils attempted to sign the teenager, but he instead chose to relocate to Germany. It was previously claimed that, in addition to Manchester United and Chelsea, Liverpool was keeping an eye on Bellingham’s status at Dortmund.

Bellingham, who played for England in Euro 2020, became the youngest player in the history of the European Championship when he came off the bench in the Three Lions’ 1-0 victory over Croatia at Webley, London.

