Chelsea is interested in a $56 million star who may be Sergio Ramos’ ideal replacement at Real Madrid, according to reports.

Chelsea wants to reinforce their defense in the summer of 2022, and Torres is one of the players on their wish list, according to soccer website 90Min.

Real Madrid is apparently keeping an eye on Torres’ Villarreal contract predicament. According to Transfermarkt, the 24-year-old has a market value of roughly $56 million and is under contract with his boyhood club until 2024.

Torres, one of Spain’s most highly rated defenders, was extensively connected with a move to Old Trafford ahead of the 2021-22 season before Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane became available. Varane was signed by Manchester United before Cristiano Ronaldo’s blockbuster signing in the summer of 2021.

Torres won the Europa League with Villarreal last season, defeating Manchester United in the final, and has established himself as a key member of Unai Emery’s squad.

Torres has 14 caps for Spain after making his international debut in 2019 and was a key member of the Spanish national team’s Euro 2020 and Tokyo Olympics campaigns.

Torres progressed through Villarreal’s development system before making his senior debut in the 2016-17 season. He has appeared in 93 competitive games for the La Liga club so far.

Meanwhile, the situation at Chelsea is thought to be complicated, as all of their best defenders are out of contract in the summer of 2022 and have yet to sign a contract extension.

Cesar Azpilicueta, Chelsea’s captain and mostly a right-back, continues to impress for the Blues from anywhere in the back line. Chelsea’s formidable defense is completed by Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva, and Andreas Christensen.

According to reports, Rudiger is being watched by a number of European teams, including PSG, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Juventus, who are all keeping an eye on the German defender’s contract status at Chelsea.

Chelsea’s management has apparently been asked by head coach Thomas Tuchel to move quickly on a contract extension for Rudiger, who has been with the club since 2017. He also wants Azpi and Christensen to stay with the Blues.