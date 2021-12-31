Chelsea is dealt a £146 million blow, while Liverpool and FSG escape the fate of Barcelona.

No football team has escaped the financial consequences of the pandemic.

Last year’s accounts didn’t tell the whole story because only three months of a Covid-affected season during which the Premier League was suspended were included, but despite that short period, it was enough to see Liverpool go from a £43 million pre-tax profit in 2019 to a £46 million pre-tax loss in 2020, with no fans in stadiums and no media rebates required.

Liverpool are anticipated to incur more substantial losses in the 2020/21 financial quarter, which ran up to the end of May this year, as a full season without fans, which accounts for up to £80 million in a typical year, was felt.

There were some bright spots, with commercial activity expected to increase, but not enough to make a significant dent in the losses incurred.

However, while Liverpool’s strategy under Fenway Sports Group is not widely admired due to a perceived lack of transfer spending in comparison to their rivals, it has allowed them to weather the storm a bit better than others.

The financial caution of a club that isn’t relying on the open wallets of its owners and instead relies on the money it makes has lessened the damage slightly.

When the 2019/20 accounts were released, Chelsea stood out as an outlier. For the best part of two decades, Stamford Bridge was one of the few clubs in Europe to make a profit, thanks to the wealth of Russian owner Roman Abramovich.

However, the £100 million transfer of Eden Hazard to Real Madrid during that financial year contributed to a stronger balance sheet.

However, while the profit and loss columns may have been in the black, the football club’s economic profitability, a metric that measures how healthy a corporation is when all capital and loans are factored in, shows a less successful image.

Chelsea presented their latest set of accounts for the 2020/21 season on Thursday, a season in which there were no fans and no major player trades, as there had been with the Hazard sale.

The financial year ended with a £145.6 million loss after tax. “The summary has come to an end.”