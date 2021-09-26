Chelsea Hex Ends With Man City Paying Penalty

Manchester City broke their 1-0 Premier League losing streak against Chelsea on Saturday, while Bruno Fernandes missed a last-gasp penalty in Manchester United’s 1-0 Premier League loss to Aston Villa.

Liverpool failed to capitalize on those results, wasting two lead opportunities in a tense 3-3 draw against Brentford in the evening kick-off.

In other matches, Jamie Vardy scored twice at the right end for stuttering Leicester after scoring an early own goal in a 2-2 draw with Burnley, while Norwich lost their sixth league match in a row.

Pep Guardiola’s City won a measure of retribution for three consecutive defeats by Chelsea last season, including a heartbreaking setback in the Champions League final in Porto, thanks to Gabriel Jesus’ second-half score.

Guardiola claimed this week that his team lacked a “weapon” to compete with Chelsea’s record signing Romelu Lukaku or Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo in the box.

But it was Jesus who made the difference for City, who could have won more comfortably if it hadn’t been for some sloppy finishing and some outstanding last-ditch defence.

In the 53rd minute, the Brazilian attacker got the break City deserved as his effort deflected off Jorginho and caught goalkeeper Edouard Mendy off guard.

“We think we need a proper striker to finish sometimes, but the key thing is the way we play,” Guardiola told the BBC.

“Doing it as a team and as a unit is the most essential thing. It’s the same as previous season. We won the Premier League despite Sergio (Aguero, who has left the club) being injured for the entire season.”

Villa had only one win in 45 Premier League meetings against Manchester United, including 33 defeats, before they came at Old Trafford.

With a star-studded attack that included Ronaldo, Fernandes, Paul Pogba, and Mason Greenwood, the home side had 28 shots, although Villa squandered several golden opportunities of their own.

In the 88th minute, Villa defender Kortney Hause glanced a near-post header past David de Gea from a Douglas Luiz corner, seemingly putting the game out of reach.

He changed from hero to villain moments later when he handled Fernandes’ cross, but the United playmaker skewed his spot-kick far over the bar – only the second time in 23 attempts that he has failed to score from a penalty.

United suffered their second home loss of the week and their first in the Premier League this season, while also losing Harry Maguire and Luke.