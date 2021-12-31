Chelsea have received big injury blows ahead of their match against Liverpool.

Following knee surgery, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed that Ben Chilwell will miss the remainder of the season.

Chilwell had knee surgery earlier this week after injuring his knee during his team’s 4-0 Champions League victory over Juventus in November.

After suffering up a hamstring injury in the first half of Wednesday’s 2-2 draw with Brighton at Stamford Bridge, James was forced off.

Tuchel stated that the scan results are still pending before assessing how long the defender would be out, but James is expected to miss Sunday’s game.

“Of course, Chilly has had his surgery, and he has our best wishes and all of our energies to return well and as quickly as possible,” he stated. Unfortunately, it appears that his season is gone.

“With Reecey, it’s a hamstring injury, a muscle injury, and the examination [results]arrive a little later, as they always do with muscle injuries.” These things cannot be rushed.

“If you wait a little longer, the photographs will be better. So, I’m guessing the photographs will be returned to us later today, and only then will we know more about his situation.

“At the moment, that’s the scenario on the wing-backs.”

Chelsea host Liverpool to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon, and the Blues are now one point ahead of Jurgen Klopp’s side in the table, despite having played one more game.