Chelsea have identified a replacement for Haaland, who has 103 goals in the last two seasons.

Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski is apparently being considered by Chelsea as a replacement for Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland.

According to German tabloid BILD, the Champions League winners have approached Lewandowski’s agent Pini Zahavi in the ongoing summer market.

Several Bayern Munich players, like Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka, have become targets for European clubs. If the Allianz Arena team loses these players, stars like Lewandowski and Manuel Neuer may lose faith in the board and seek opportunities elsewhere, according to the article.

Over the last couple of seasons, Lewandowski, who will turn 33 in August, has been scoring goals for the sheer joy of it. He scored 48 goals for Bayern Munich in all competitions in the 2020-21 season, 33 more than second-placed Thomas Muller. Lewandowski’s 2019-20 season was even better, with the renowned forward scoring 55 goals and adding 10 assists in 47 competitive games. According to Germany-based media outlet Bavarian Football Works, Lewandowski finds Chelsea “interesting” in the midst of these links.

According to sports media source talkSport, Chelsea is considering a $69 million bid for Lewandowski, who is under contract with Bayern Munich until 2023. Meanwhile, the Bundesliga champions have declared that they are not looking to transfer the Polish forward and are instead working to sign him to a new contract.

Chelsea have made Haaland their priority target this summer, despite Dortmund’s refusal to move the brilliant Norwegian forward. Chelsea was said to be preparing a $184 million offer for Haaland ahead of the 2021-22 season, but he might be available for as little as $88 million in the summer of 2022.

Dortmund is expected to consider proposals for Haaland only if the suggested bid is worth at least $204 million. However, it would not be shocking if Chelsea met Dortmund’s lofty demands this time, since Stamford Bridge owner Roman Abramovich regards Haaland as a generational talent capable of catapulting the club to new heights.