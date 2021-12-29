Chelsea has suffered another injury setback ahead of their Premier League match against Liverpool.

Chelsea may have suffered a twin defensive injury blow ahead of their Premier League match against Liverpool on Sunday.

Thomas Tuchel’s team has already lost Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva to injury, and now Reece James is expected to miss Sunday’s match at Stamford Bridge.

During tonight’s encounter against Brighton, the 22-year-old was pulled off in the 26th minute and required assistance as he walked off the pitch.

Early indications suggest James suffered a hamstring injury as a result of a challenge from Yves Bissouma, leaving Chelsea without three crucial defensive players for the visit of Liverpool.

Andreas Christensen, the central defender who was changed at halftime, could also be absent.

The Denmark international went down five minutes before James’ exit, but the medical team cleared him to return to the field following an assessment on the sidelines.

Trevoh Chalobah was sent on for the second half in his place, which could merely be a precautionary step by Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho to avoid aggravating Christensen’s problem.

N’Golo Kante, who was put on the substitutes bench and came on with 23 minutes remaining in the game, was an obvious positive for Tuchel’s team.

The French midfielder played 63 minutes in Chelsea’s recent Premier League victory over Aston Villa before being substituted due to injury.

After a spell of isolation, Kai Havertz has returned to the matchday squad, albeit Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Timo Werner are still missing.