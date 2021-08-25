Chelsea gets a financial boost from the Atalanta deal and remains in the black.

Most football clubs are experiencing financial difficulties, which is why they have been unable to sign their desired targets.

Chelsea, on the other hand, appears to be going in a different direction while yet managing to keep its season alive.

Davide Zappacosta is the most recent Chelsea player to leave the club. Following an £8.5 million ($11.7 million) deal with the La Dea, the 29-year-old completed his time with the Blues.

“Goodbye Chelsea FC, what an incredible adventure you’ve had! Wearing this hue brings back memories of the FA Cup and the UEFA Cup! Thank you for everything, and I wish you the best of luck in the future,” Zappacosta wrote on Twitter.

The Blues were able to increase their summer transfer income to £100 million ($137 million) because to this deal.

Chelsea has had talks with a number of clubs in transfer window, but has so far managed to keep their finances in order during these difficult times.

Chelsea has spent approximately £65 million ($89.2 million) in all this summer. The Blues also sold Fikayo Tomori and Olivier Giroud to AC Milan before signing Zappacosta.

The transaction featuring Marc Guehi, on the other hand, yielded the most for the Blues. In July, the 21-year-old went to Crystal Palace for a fee of £18 million ($24 million).

Tammy Abraham was another big departure, signing a £34 million ($47 million) agreement with AS Roma.

These trades were accompanied by the sale of a number of academy prospects, all of which occurred under the supervision of team director Marina Granovskia.

It’s also worth noting that Chelsea managed to sign a player without having to spend a lot of money this transfer window. Emerson Palmieri, Kenedy, and Michy Batshuayi were bought on loan fees thought to be in the neighborhood of £1 million ($1.37 million).

More players are expected to leave in the near future. Kurt Zouma is one of them, as the Blues verbally agreed to a £25.8 million ($35.4 million) deal with West Ham United.

With such a talented team, Thomas Tuchel is anticipated to make further changes for the Blues in the future.

Romelu Lukaku, who they purchased for £97.5 million ($133.8 million), is possibly the most prized addition in the club’s history.

Apart from Lukaku, it will be interesting to see who the Blues consider bringing in next.