Chelsea Face Pafos in Crucial Champions League Clash

As Chelsea continue their battle for a spot in the Round of 16, they will face off against Cypriot newcomers Pafos FC at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, January 21, 2026. This UEFA Champions League encounter is set to be a crucial moment for both teams as they fight to keep their European dreams alive.

Chelsea Look to Stay in Contention

With just 10 points from six matches, Chelsea sit just outside the top eight in their Champions League group, meaning a loss to Pafos could spell the end of their hopes for automatic qualification. Manager Liam Rosenior, who is managing his first Champions League match, has led the Blues through a hectic schedule, with mixed results. A 2-0 Premier League victory over Brentford has boosted morale, but injuries continue to plague the squad. Key players like Tosin Adarabioyo, Levi Colwill, and Romeo Lavia remain sidelined, while Mykhaylo Mudryk is serving a doping ban. Cole Palmer, who has been a standout performer, is struggling with a groin issue, and his participation in this match is uncertain.

The expected Chelsea lineup features goalkeeper Sánchez, with Acheampong, Fofana, Badiashile, and Hato in defense. Santos and Fernández are likely to anchor midfield, while Estévao, Pedro, and Garnacho will support striker Delap in attack. Rosenior may also choose to rotate players to maintain freshness for upcoming Premier League matches. Pafos’ defensive vulnerabilities could present Chelsea with the opportunity to assert dominance and secure a vital three points.

Pafos’ Historic Challenge

Pafos FC, making their Champions League debut, have exceeded expectations with six points from six games. Though currently 26th in the group, they remain in contention for a place in the Round of 32. Their manager, Sofyane Cherfa, is facing a significant challenge after taking over from Juan Carlos Carcedo and must rally his team for their most important match in the club’s history. The absence of David Luiz, a former Chelsea player, could be a major blow, as the experienced defender races to recover from an injury. The Cypriot side is also missing Joao Correia and Pedrao due to ACL injuries, with David Goldar also a doubt.

The predicted Pafos lineup includes Gorter in goal, with a back four of Bruno, Luckassen, Langa, and Pileas. Midfielders Păpăe, Šunjić, and Quina will be key to breaking down Chelsea’s defensive lines, while Dragomir, Silva, and Oršić will spearhead the attack. Despite their struggles in the Champions League, Pafos have enjoyed success domestically, keeping their spirits high ahead of the match. A win over Chelsea would be a massive upset, but with little to lose, the underdogs may relish the opportunity to take on the Blues at Stamford Bridge.

The match will be broadcast on Paramount and ViX in the United States, TNT Sports 3 and discovery in the UK, and DAZN Canada and fuboTV in Canada. Fans worldwide will have the chance to follow this pivotal clash as the competition’s group stage draws to a close. The referee for the match is Erik Lambrechts of Belgium, with Carlos del Cerro Grande of Spain overseeing VAR duties.

With Chelsea needing a win to stay in the hunt for qualification, and Pafos hoping to make history, this Champions League encounter promises to deliver high drama, with everything still to play for as the group stage nears its climax.