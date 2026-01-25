Chelsea Face Crystal Palace Without Palmer, Jorgensen Sidelined

Chelsea’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Sunday, January 25, 2026, will see several key players absent as head coach Liam Rosenior navigates a string of injuries. Notably, Cole Palmer has not been named in the squad due to a lingering thigh strain, despite recent signs of recovery.

Team News and Injury Updates

Palmer, who missed Chelsea’s midweek Champions League victory over Pafos, was expected to return for the Palace fixture but has yet to fully recover. Rosenior expressed optimism about the forward’s progress: “Cole is in a good place,” he said, noting that Palmer participated in training on Friday. “We’ll assess his reaction to training,” Rosenior added.

Elsewhere, goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen will also miss the match after being substituted at half-time in the previous game. Though initial concerns about his injury were high, scans confirmed it was not as severe as first feared. Jorgensen is expected to return for Chelsea’s final Champions League group stage match against Napoli next week, but for now, Teddy Sharman-Lowe, recalled from loan, will take his place on the bench.

Rosenior’s squad will also be without Tosin Adarabioyo, who remains sidelined after an injury sustained in the Brentford match, and Dario Essugo, who picked up a new injury during training. Essugo is expected to miss around a month of action after slipping during a session. Romeo Lavia and Levi Colwill also continue their recovery from injuries and are unavailable.

The manager has opted for a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Joao Pedro leading the attack. Club captain Reece James will start at right-back, while the midfield will feature a blend of youth and experience, including Moises Caicedo and Andrey Santos.

The confirmed Chelsea XI for the match is as follows:

Chelsea XI (4-2-3-1): Sanchez; James, Chalobah, Badiashile, Cucurella; Santos, Caicedo; Estevao, Enzo, Neto; Joao Pedro

Subs: Sharman-Lowe, Acheampong, Fofana, Gusto, Hato, Garnacho, Gittens, Delap, Guiu

Injuries: Lavia, Colwill, Tosin, Jorgensen, Essugo

Doubts: Palmer

The match, scheduled for 2pm GMT, will be a crucial fixture for Chelsea as they aim to maintain momentum and keep pace in the Premier League standings.