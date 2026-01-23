Chelsea Eyes Loan Hijack for Douglas Luiz Amid Injury Crisis

Chelsea are reportedly considering a move to hijack Nottingham Forest’s loan deal for Douglas Luiz as a short-term solution for their midfield injury woes. The Brazilian midfielder, currently on loan from Juventus, has featured in only 13 matches for Forest this season, with eight appearances in the Premier League.

As part of the deal with Forest, Luiz is expected to become permanent at the club if he makes 15 Premier League appearances of at least 45 minutes, triggering a €25 million ($22 million) purchase clause. However, Chelsea are now aiming to step in and sign Luiz on loan, offering injury cover for their sidelined midfielders, Romeo Lavia and Dario Essugo.

Dyche Responds to Transfer Talk

Sean Dyche, Forest’s manager, has responded to the growing rumors, confirming that while the interest in Luiz is understandable, he does not want to lose the player. “He is a very good player,” Dyche said on Friday. “We probably rushed him back from injury earlier this season, but his experience has helped him recover well.”

Dyche acknowledged that it’s normal for top players to attract attention from other clubs, stating, “It’s a double-edged sword. You want your players to be sought after because it means they’re doing well, but at the same time, you don’t want clubs knocking on your door.”

Luiz’s recent performances for Forest have been mixed. He started in midfield for Forest’s 1-0 loss to Braga in the Europa League on Thursday but was substituted with just over 20 minutes remaining. Luiz had been an unused substitute in Forest’s previous two games, against Arsenal and West Ham, and also started in their FA Cup defeat to Wrexham.