Chelsea Eyes Last-16 Spot with Final Group Stage Victory

Chelsea are on the cusp of securing a place in the Champions League knockout stages but still have work to do to avoid a possible play-off encounter. With 13 points from their first seven games, the Blues are currently ranked eighth in the League Phase standings.

A crucial 1-0 win over Pafos on Wednesday night has propelled Chelsea into a strong position, but a win over Napoli in their final match of the group stage is needed to guarantee progression to the round of 16. A victory against Napoli would push Chelsea to 16 points, a tally that historically has been enough to avoid the dreaded play-off round. Last season, teams with 16 points or more comfortably secured spots in the knockout rounds.

The battle for the top eight places is tight, with Chelsea level on points with seven other teams. As the table currently stands, the final positions will likely come down to goal difference or goals scored. Chelsea’s goal difference of 6 places them ahead of Barcelona and Sporting (both 5), Manchester City ( 4), Atletico Madrid ( 3), and Atalanta ( 1). However, Chelsea has scored fewer goals than four of their rivals sharing the same points tally.

Group Stage Final Showdown

The Blues now face a make-or-break match at Napoli next week, where the stakes couldn’t be higher. A positive result will ensure they avoid additional play-off fixtures and head directly into the last-16, setting them up for a potentially deep run in the tournament.

The group is extremely competitive, with Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, and Real Madrid also eyeing direct qualification. For Chelsea, a strong finish to the group stage could be pivotal in maintaining momentum for the knockout rounds. With the Blues’ goal difference hanging in the balance, their attacking efforts will be scrutinized in the coming days as the final matches unfold.

As of Thursday, January 22, 2026, the full list of teams vying for a top-eight finish includes Chelsea, Barcelona, Juventus, Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, Atletico Madrid, and others. Only the top eight will avoid the play-offs and move on to the last-16, making the final round of group matches a critical decider for all involved.