Chelsea Edge Past Pafos with Late Caicedo Header

Chelsea survived a challenging encounter against Pafos, securing a narrow 1-0 victory at Stamford Bridge in the Champions League. The match remained goalless until the 78th minute, when Moises Caicedo scored the only goal of the night with a well-placed header from a corner. The win keeps Chelsea’s hopes alive of advancing to the round of 16 without needing to go through a play-off.

Despite struggling to break down their Cypriot opponents for much of the match, Chelsea found a breakthrough thanks to Caicedo, who had been one of the few standout players. The victory ensured that Chelsea could still finish in the top eight of their group, a result that would see them avoid the added complication of a play-off round.

Player Ratings

Filip Jorgensen had a quiet night but had to be substituted at half-time after reporting an issue to the bench. His replacement, Robert Sanchez, kept things steady, making a comfortable save in stoppage time to seal the win for Chelsea.

On the defensive side, Malo Gusto worked hard at right-back, while Benoit Badiashile and Wesley Fofana were solid at the back. Jorrel Hato impressed at left-back, even forcing a good save from Pafos’ goalkeeper during his time on the pitch.

Caicedo’s efforts in midfield were crucial, as he continued to push forward when Chelsea struggled to find their rhythm. His header came at a vital moment, giving Chelsea the three points they needed. Reece James captained the side but was substituted at half-time after contributing solidly in midfield.

On the attacking side, Pedro Neto showed energy but lacked precision, while Enzo Fernandez’s involvement was intermittent, likely due to a recent illness. Alejandro Garnacho, who had a lackluster performance, was substituted for Jamie Gittens, who made an immediate impact in his 20-minute stint on the pitch.

Despite a somewhat underwhelming performance overall, Chelsea managed to overcome Pafos, thanks to Caicedo’s decisive goal. The win keeps their Champions League ambitions intact, and they will look to improve in their remaining fixtures.